President John McVay Discusses Diversity at Walla Walla University

After an unfortunate social post by several Walla Walla University (WWU) students brought concerns over racism and diversity to the forefront, the university has been intentional about addressing these concerns.
On April 3, John McVay, WWU president, spoke candidly to students, staff and faculty in a campus-wide CommUnity meeting, emphasizing the core values of a Christian body of believers. His powerful address with other germane questions and answers are available on the university’s website.
In addition, Steve Vistaunet, Gleaner editor, conducted a 30-minute video interview with McVay on April 17. During that interview, McVay acknowledged that the initial social media incident has provided the university with an opportunity to reflect on deeper issues of diversity and positive ways forward. He highlighted eight specific areas of diversity focus that will be immediately addressed. Watch the entirety of that interview below.
Eight areas of focus for immediate diversity work at Walla Walla University with external review by qualified experts:
WATCH Gleaner Dialogue: WWU Diversity Discussion with John McVay
