Lifelong Worship Debuts First Album and Music Video

Lifelong Worship, the music ministry at Florida Hospital Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Orlando, has just released its debut album and first music video, “A Mighty Fortress.”

The album celebrates the diversity of God's people through the vehicle of music. Production for the second music video has already begun on a bossa nova rendition of the classic hymn "Take My Life and Let It Be." The album is available for preview and purchase on iTunes and Amazon Music.



The Lifelong Worship team filming their first music video.

WATCH A Mighty Fortress:

Further Reading:

New Worship Album Captures DNA of Florida Hospital Church— A Spectrum interview with Richard Hickam, Minister of Music for the Florida SDA Church

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Images courtesy of the Richard Hickam and Lifelong Worship.

