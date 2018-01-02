Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta Cancer Program Earns National Accreditation

Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta (LLUMC – Murrieta), which opened in 2011, was granted a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Cancer (COC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) for its cancer program.

CoC accreditation challenges cancer programs to enhance the care they provide by addressing patient-centered needs and measuring the quality of care they deliver against national standards. Accreditation is earned every three years by participating in a survey process. The program must meet or exceed 34 CoC quality care standards and maintain levels of excellence in patient-centered care.

“We are very proud of this outstanding achievement for our cancer program and congratulate our dedicated team of professionals in meeting every aspect of the standards for accreditation,” said Peter Baker, senior vice president and administrator of LLUMC – Murrieta. “We take pride in knowing that our patients will receive quality, comprehensive and compassionate care during their cancer journey.”

The cancer program at LLUMC – Murrieta relies on a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer that includes consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologist, pathologists and other cancer specialists. According to the CoC, the partnership among disciplines leads to improved patient-centered care from early diagnosis and staging to treatment and rehabilitation.

Within the program, a nurse navigator is available to assist patients and their families as they begin to chart a course through the cancer journey. Additionally, the nurse navigator provides education, support, assistance with insurance or applying for financial support, as well as coordination of care.

There are currently more than 1,500 CoC-accredited cancer programs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, representing 30 percent of all hospitals. CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and treat more than 70 percent of all newly diagnosed cancer patients.

For more information on the LLUMC – Murrieta cancer program, visit murrieta.lomalindahealth.org.

This article was written by Genesis Gonzalez and originally appeared on the Loma Linda University Health website.

Image: LLUMC – Murrieta has been serving the community of Murrieta since 2011 and was granted a national accreditation for excellence in its cancer program. Photo credit: LLUMC.

