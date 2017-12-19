Southern Adventist University Nursing Professors Part of Trailblazing Group

Two Southern Adventist University nursing professors were part of the first group of medical professionals in the world to earn board certification in the field of lifestyle medicine. The group includes 247 physicians and health clinicians who are now certified as “Diplomates of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM)/American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) and the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine.”

Lilly Tryon, DNP, and Cindy Rima, MSN, both associate professors of nursing at Southern, sat for the exam on October 26 in Tucson, Arizona.

“We were thrilled with the news that two of our faculty passed the inaugural certification exam in lifestyle medicine,” said Barbara James, dean of the School of Nursing at Southern. “This focus in our graduate program parallels what the Seventh-day Adventist Church has long advocated. To have faculty earn these credentials validates our curriculum and gives broad recognition to our program.”

Lifestyle medicine, as defined by the ACLM, is the use of evidence-based, therapeutic lifestyle approaches, such as a predominantly whole food, plant-based diet; physical activity; adequate sleep; stress management; tobacco cessation; and other non-drug modalities to prevent, treat, and, oftentimes, reverse chronic disease.

“While pills and injections may temporarily relieve acute symptoms, they do not address the underlying problem—lifestyle,” said Tryon, who teaches in Southern’s lifestyle medicine program and was influential it its development.

ACLM President George Guthrie, MD, added, “For patients, having health care providers not only look at the symptoms but also at the underlying cause of disease will help them take charge of their health and prevent, arrest, and reverse chronic disease, thus returning years to their life and life to their years.”

Image: Lilly Tryon (left) and Cindy Rima (right). Photos courtesy of Southern Adventist University.

