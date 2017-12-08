Adventist Health and Rideout Health Finalize Affiliation Agreement

Adventist Health joined with Rideout Health on October 9 to announce that they have finalized an affiliation agreement. Rideout Health is a nonprofit community health system based in Marysville, California, with an acute care hospital, clinics and ancillary services located throughout Yuba and Sutter Counties. The affiliation is subject to final regulatory approvals which are expected by early 2018.

“We are excited to welcome Rideout Health to the extended Adventist Health family,” said Scott Reiner, Adventist Health CEO. “We are confident that this affiliation will have a positive impact on patients and the broader Yuba City/Marysville community; we intend to grow the market with a focus on whole-person care and access to expanded healthcare options.”



“Our patients will benefit from Adventist Health’s investments in clinical improvement tools, and their philosophy of health and wellness will bring whole person care and important prevention programs to our region,” said John Miller, assistant secretary of Rideout Health’s board of directors.



“Through affiliation with Adventist Health and our efforts together, we will continue to advance our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare to our family, friends and neighbors,” added Rideout Health board chair, Janice Soohoo Nall.

About Rideout Health: Rideout Health is a nonprofit community-based system comprised of the Rideout Regional Medical Center, an acute care hospital; the Rideout Cancer Center affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center; freestanding adult living, memory and skilled units; outpatient clinics and a host of ancillary services located throughout Yuba and Sutter Counties. Rideout's health system employs more than 2,100 employees and has approximately 300 physicians on the medical staff.

