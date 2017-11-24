God at Work in Qatar

The Islamic Sovereign State of Qatar, in the Gulf region, has seven times more ex-patriates than Qataris. One of those expats is Dr. Colin Gordon, a Seventh-day Adventist from the UK currently working under the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. Since his arrival a few months ago, he has experienced God’s hand in many ways and continues to do so. One day he plans to write a book about it. For now, he is delighted to share a fresh, inspiring preview in his own words:

DAY 1 (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)

Last night something odd happened: my Wi-Fi stopped working. I woke up at 6 a.m. I did my devotional and decided to go in to work early where I could get some Wi-Fi. I dillied and dallied, tidied up, and put out the rubbish, which I don’t usually do on a work morning. I would still get to work about an hour early.

I went out to flag down a local taxi, forgetting that I had a 50% promotional discount if I had booked an Uber instead. There was a taxi on the other side of the street. I put my hand out to him, but he would have had to do a U-turn farther up the road to get to me. I don't even know if he saw me. Out of the blue, however, from a corner behind me, another taxi turned up. The driver was a very smartly dressed young man with a tie.

I jokingly asked, “Are you an ambassador’s personal driver looking for a bit more money?" He smiled and invited me into his car even though he didn’t know the address where I was going. I learned his name is Emmanuel, and we had the usual taxi-driver's banter (“nice day?” “how's work?” etc.).

Then bam! He enquired in a thick Ghanaian accent, "Ah you Avendist?” I replied with my thick East London accent, "Yu wha’?" thinking, did he say what I think he said? If so, what gave it away?

“I think I have seen you somewhere before,” he told me. “I attend the Doha Seventh-day Adventist Church," I replied. “That’s where I must have seen you then,” he continued, "I haven't been long in this country, but I have attended that church. I struggle to get to church because I don't get the time off from work to attend regularly.”

We talked about God. By the time we finished, he was resolute: he will make sure that he comes to church each week; he will tell his employer that he is entitled to one day off each week, and that Saturday is the day of rest; he will be parking his taxi on Sabbath mornings and will go to church instead, to be with the church family and worship God.

What are the chances of that happening? I’ll tell you. Here, in this Muslim country, it is about a one in 20,000 chance for me to randomly meet another Adventist. I’d be seven times more likely to be struck by lightning in the USA by comparison. Being struck by lightning twice could be a coincidence. God allowing our paths to cross was no mere coincidence.

DAY 2 (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)

I went home late last night and gave the Lord thanks for a wonderful day and asked Him for my Wi-Fi back because wouldn't that be a lovely story to share. No answer. So, I went to bed listening to the audiobook of Mind, Character, and Personality by Ellen White.

When I woke up this morning, I did the same as yesterday, except the rubbish was already done. I did some more dillying and dallying. I eventually went briskly down the steps of my apartment to catch a taxi to work — again, one hour earlier than my usual departure time — "Thank you, God, because there is still no Wi-Fi in my apartment!"

As soon as I stepped forward, I saw a taxi in the distance, about 600 feet away. I was glad I would still arrive at work bright and early.

As the taxi approached, another taxi came from behind, overtook the first one, and stopped for me. I had no reason not to get in. We laughed as I started the conversation with, "I saw what you did there!” I glanced at his name badge and saw his middle name is Issaka. “May I know your country of origin?” I asked. I silently wondered to myself, “Is he a Christian or Muslim?” I thought him unlikely to be Jewish.

“I am from Ghana, sir,” he told me. I was now beginning to wonder whether this was some kind of “Groundhog Day.” He continued, saying, “My mother is Christian, and my father is Muslim, so I took the path of Islam.” That did not deter me, and I proceeded to share my testimony of the previous day. The young man was so impressed that he gave me his contact details and asked me for mine.

It turns out that, of the possibly 3,000 taxi drivers in this city, he happened to know the young man, Emmanuel, I met the day before. Along with the offer that he might get some specially made Jollof rice from his homeland, he accepted my invitation to church. I am now ensuring that I bring together the lives of two young men with three things in common: taxi drivers, from Ghana, with the exciting prospect of learning more about the love of God.

God’s guiding continued to be shown in many ways throughout these two days!

Last night, a Christmas tree planted in the lobby of the foyer of my apartment building led to my invitation of a Buddhist Security Guard to the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Doha. But I’ll leave that for another day!

This morning because I came into work earlier than I normally do, I had the opportunity to unexpectedly meet a distinguished fighter pilot, who happens to be a member of the Royal Family.

I also received an invitation, (yes, today!) to speak to government officials at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education regarding, educating children and young people with additional/special educational needs. Lastly, I received an email a short while ago from the Head of Student Services at Qatar University who expressed a desire to work with me.

Before I knew any of this was going to happen, my devotional thought for Tuesday morning had been based on Romans 15:7 which, in the Easy English version, reads:

"Christ has accepted you, so you must accept each other. So then, as a result, people will say how great God is."

And Wednesday’s devotional, also from the Easy English version, was from Romans 14:18 which reads,

"Anyone who does these things is Christ's servant. And God will be happy with that person. Also, other people will say good things about that person.”

My first taxi driver, Emmanuel, and the other young Muslim man both need our prayers so they can deepen their relationships with God. Please pray that God will position me and enable me to continue to be a blessing to others in the Sovereign State of Qatar.

A special thank you to Colin Gordon and Claude Lombart for sharing Dr. Gordon’s mission story with Spectrum.

Claude Lombart writes from the village of Binfield, UK, where he is in active retirement. He holds emeritus credential from the BUC. Lombart has served in several countries in francophone West Africa, the Middle East, New Zealand, Scotland and England in leadership, departmental, teaching, pastoral, and counsellor roles. He is a regular contributor to several church papers and has recently published a book on successful relationships.

Image: Dr. Colin Gordon (left) and his taxi driver, Emmanuel (right). Photo courtesy of Dr. Gordon.

