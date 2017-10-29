Memorial Service for Charles Teel Held at La Sierra University Church

The memorial service for Charles Teel, long-time professor at La Sierra University, was held on Sabbath, October 28, at the campus church.

Teel passed away on September 1, 2017 due to complications from West Nile Virus. In the hours after his passing, many colleagues, friends, and former students shared fond memories of their time with Dr. Teel.

“Dr. Charles Teel [was a] beloved religion professor, champion of social justice, crusader for Adventist missions, friend, mentor, and respected scholar...His loss is felt deeply throughout the campus, and particularly within the H.M.S. Richards Divinity School where he served many years as a valued faculty member and friend,” La Sierra University shared in their announcement about his passing.

Watch Dr. Charles Teel’s memorial service at La Sierra University Church:

See also: He Was An Awesome Human Being: Remembering Dr. Charles Teel

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.



Image Credit: La Sierra University Church Facebook page



If you respond to this article, please:



Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.