Adventist Health Joins Effort to Provide $21.5M Oregon Housing Project (Adventist Health Care News Shorts)

Adventist Health Joins Effort to Provide $21.5M Oregon Housing Project. Adventist Health will provide $1.5M toward a housing project in Portland, Oregon in partnership with five other healthcare organizations. The health organizations are teaming up with Central City Concern to address Portland’s “urgent challenges in affordable housing, homelessness and health care,” according to a release from Adventist Health. Adventist Health’s contribution to the project will support the Eastside Health Center located near Adventist Medical Center in southeast Portland, as well as two other housing projects to serve people in need. In order to meet standards for tax exemption, not-for-profit health organizations must make investments that promote community health, in addition to charity care. For more on the housing project, see “Adventist Health one of six health organizations supporting $21.5 million housing project” (AdventistHealth.org).

Adventist Health Simi Valley Cuts 31 Employees. In an attempt to counteract the effects of declining inpatient admissions, Adventist Health Simi Valley has laid off 31 employees. Part of the recently-rebranded Adventist Health network of hospitals, Adventist Health Simi Valley in Southern California has been impacted by a nationwide trend of declining inpatient admissions, even while outpatient procedures are on the rise. The job cuts included 12 registered nursing positions, the remainder coming from posts not directly tied to patient care, from unit secretaries to a philanthropy position. For more, see “Simi hospital lays off 31 patients as inpatient admissions decline” (Ventura County Star).

Loma Linda University Health Takes Over, Expands Banning/Beaumont, CA Facility. The Highland Springs Medical Plaza serving the Southern California Communities of Banning and Beaumont (just east of Loma Linda) will see its offerings expanded as Loma Linda University Health takes over operations. The facility, which currently includes primary care offices, advanced imaging, an outpatient surgery center, an urgent care facility, and an infusion center, will operate under the new name Loma Linda University Health Banning-Beaumont. Loma Linda will add a new primary care suite (due to open mid-November) with three full-time physicians working there initially. The new suite may accommodate as many as eight full-time doctors. Operation of the urgent care facility will pass from Beaver Medical Clinic to Loma Linda Health. For more, see “Loma Linda University Health announces enhanced health care services to Banning, Beaumont” (Loma Linda University Health News).

Sanitarium Unveils New Weet-Bix to Lower Cholesterol. Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing, owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, has released a new version of its popular Weet-Bix cereal aimed at lowering cholesterol. Weet-Bix Cholesterol Lowering claims to “reduce cholesterol levels by up to 9†% in 4 weeks,” and is now available at supermarkets throughout Australia. According to a release from Sanitarium, the cereal “will become the first cereal product in the country to harness plant sterols to effectively reduce cholesterol levels in a single serve.” For more, see “Sanitarium delivers Australia-first breakfast innovation with new Weet-Bix to lower cholesterol” (Sanitarium Media Release).

Eyeing Expansion, Florida Hospital Buys Up More Land. Florida Hospital, part of Adventist Health System (distinct from Adventist Health), has purchased over 100 acres of land in Polk County, Florida. The 103-acre, $14.5M tract of land sits along Interstate 4 just west of Florida Polytechnic University. Florida Hospital executives discussed with Lakeland city leaders for a freestanding emergency room and a possible 200-bed hospital in the next decade, if demand in the region warrants it. Florida Hospital already operates eight hospitals in the Tampa Bay region and more than 25 hospitals and clinics statewide. In June 2016, Florida Hospital’s parent company, Adventist Health System, purchased two parcels of land near Florida Hospital's Orlando campus. The .55 acres cost $4M, allowing Florida Hospital to expand its mixed-use Health Village, including retail, hotel, and residential space. For more, see “Florida Hospital buys 100 acres in Polk to connect Tampa and Orlando hospitals” (Tampa Bay Times).

Adventist Health Glendale CEO Kevin Roberts Leaves to Pursue New Opportunities. Kevin Roberts, president and chief executive of Adventist Health Glendale (formerly Glendale Adventist Medical Center) near Los Angeles, California, will leave his leadership role at the hospital on Nov. 3 to pursue other opportunities, according to hospital officials. Hospital board chair and Adventist Health, Southern California Region president and CEO Beth Zachary will serve as Glendale’s interim CEO while the search for a permanent leader is underway, officials said. For more, see “Roberts to leave top job at Adventist Health Glendale” (Glendale Press-News).

Image: Artist rendering of Portland, Oregon's Eastside Health Center project, courtesy Central City Concern.

Jared Wright is Southern California Correspondent for Spectrummagazine.org.

