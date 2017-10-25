100-Year Old Adventist Woman Forgives Her Husband’s Killers and More News Shorts

100-Year Old Seventh-day Adventist Woman Forgives Her Husband’s Killers. Devout Seventh-day Adventist Ethlin Thompson, 100, is forgiving the killers who left her husband of 30 years dead. Four suspects targeted her and her 91-year-old husband Waldiman Thompson in a meticulously-planned home invasion. Thompson returned to her Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York, brownstone after a brief stay at the hospital. Despite her paralyzing grief and the trauma of being bound and robbed, Thompson leaned on her Christian faith and the support of family and friends. “She said that she forgives the people that did this,” said Thompson’s great niece, Dorene Hunter. “I kissed her hand. I told her I love her. I didn’t talk about the situation.” From the NY Daily News, “Brooklyn woman, 100, forgives home invaders who killed her husband.”

San Francisco Bay-area Adventist Pastor Speaks in Support of Immigrants from Haiti. Pastor Edner Eloi of the Novato Haitian Seventh-day Adventist Church spoke on behalf of congregation members who stand to lose their legal status when Haiti’s TPS expires on January 22. He spoke to Bay Area residents from Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador rallying on the steps of San Francisco City Hall. They were demanding the renewal of their countries’ Temporary Protected Status (TPS), an immigration status introduced in 1990 that is reviewed for extension every 18 months, allowing immigrants from countries made unsafe by armed conflict or natural disaster to live and work in the U.S. until conditions improve, provided they are already present in this country. The rally was organized by the Bay Area Coalition to Save TPS, a newly formed group of local advocacy networks. From hoodline, “Protestors Seek Protection For Immigrants From Strife-Torn Countries.”

South Carolina Seventh-day Adventist Pastor Aids Needy Neighbors. Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church pastor Eugene Hamilton is accustomed to South Carolina neighborhood residents seeking him out for help when they see his car parked in the lot. He tends to their problems even though most residents never attend his services. That is just part of pastoring in an urban area, he said. Recently, a 16-year-old from the Dorchester Waylyn neighborhood burst into Hamilton’s office, begging for $20 to feed his four little sisters. He showed Hamilton a gun and said he was thinking about sticking up a corner store. "Help me not do the wrong thing," the teen pleaded. The pastor bought the teen $100 in groceries in exchange for washing his car. "If you die, who's gonna be here for your sisters?" Hamilton said to him. "You're the only constant in their lives." From The Post & Courier, “Pastor helps teenager on verge of robbing a store to feed his family.”

Jamaican Seventh-day Adventists Resist Joining Other Churches in Dialogue Surrounding Repealing Anti-Gay Legislation. Seventh-day Adventists in Jamaica were encouraged to join fellow church leaders in conversation around the repealing of the buggery (anti-gay) law at a two-day conference under the theme “Intimate Conviction,” an international conference examining the stance of Christian churches against the repeal of the buggery law. Seventh-day Adventists have distanced themselves from the conference, citing a difference in scriptural belief. The Seventh-day Adventists in Jamaica, in a press release, said that "sexual intimacy belongs only within the marital relationship of a man and woman" as designed by God and that the Church is "opposed to homosexual practices and relationships." Organizers of the conference, which will feature speakers from the Anglican, Baptist, Roman Catholic, and United Churches, had hoped Seventh-day Adventist leaders would be willing to join the discussion. "The Lord's command to love one another means much more than a group of persons of like mind locking themselves in a room joining hands and singing," Rector of Christ Church Father Sean Major-Campbell said. From The Gleaner, “Conference Leaders Urge Adventists, Evangelical Alliance To Dialogue.”

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Redlands, California.

Image Credit: NY Daily News / Video Still

