Pacific Union College Aids in California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Pacific Union College is currently being used as a base for wildfire relief efforts in Napa County, California. California Fire crews are flying water-dropping helicopters, providing food and supplies to firefighters on the ground, and mapping the progression of the fires from PUC’s Virgil O. Parrett Field.

Jennifer Tyner, vice president of student life and enrollment, explains that even though the College is miles away from the fires, “the airstrip is conveniently located for [Cal Fire] to refuel and get the water they need.”

She adds that PUC is currently working on providing housing for the firefighters so they have a place to sleep between shifts. “We’re looking to find about 44 beds in our residence halls to give them a place to shower, sleep, and recharge.”

WATCH a short video created by PUC students about the relief efforts:

