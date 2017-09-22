New 9.5 Theses Video and George R. Knight Website Unveiled

On Friday, September 22, a new video and website were unveiled, highlighting Dr. George R. Knight’s “9.5 Theses” and latest book, Adventist Authority Wars, Ordination, and the Roman Catholic Temptation.

The video, which premiered exclusively on TheHaystack.TV website, features an introduction by Knight and a reading of his 9.5 Theses by various men and women. Knight’s 9.5 Theses were originally presented at the 2017 London Unity Conference in June as part of his paper entitled, “Catholic or Adventist: The Ongoing Struggle Over Authority + 9.5 Theses.”

Since that time, Knight’s 9.5 Theses have been widely circulated and discussed, and even resulted in Michigan Conference President Jay Gallimore banning Knight’s books from Michigan Adventist Book Centers.

In addition to the 9.5 Theses video, a new website, EqualityInMinistry.com was also unveiled today. The website features all of the content related to Dr. Knight’s position on authority in the Adventist Church. It also includes links to Knight’s Unity Conference paper, new book, and several videos.

Visitors to the website are invited to “take a stand” and join the conversation on “issues in Adventist ministry and mission.”

Visit the Equality in Ministry website here.

Watch the 9.5 Theses video here.

Alisa Williams is managing editor for SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image Credit: Video Still

