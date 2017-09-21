Si Young Kim Elected New President of Northern Asia-Pacific Division

On September 13, the Northern Asia-Pacific Division (NSD) held a Special Executive Committee (EXCOM) session to elect a new NSD president. Pastor Si Young Kim was elected, and his name was recommended to the General Conference Executive Committee. On September 19, the GC EXCOM members voted Pastor Si Young Kim as the new NSD president.

Elder Ted Wilson, General Conference president, came to Korea to chair this special EXCOM made up of members from Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Mongolia. During the morning devotional, Elder Wilson quoted Jeremiah 32:27 and reminded those present that there is nothing too hard for the Lord. He also encouraged them to remember that the great gospel commission can be accomplished in this territory by depending upon God. Following the devotional message, Elder & Mrs. Wilson called Dr. and Mrs. Jairyong Lee, the retiring NSD president, to the platform. The Wilsons presented the Lees with flowers and gifts, and thanked them for their great service and dedication to the gospel ministry.

During the three-hour NSD EXCOM, members prayed and discussed together, and then elected Pastor Si Young Kim as the new NSD president. He received 24 of 42 total votes.

After the election, Pastor Si Young Kim said, "Now I understand why Gideon said that he is the least in his father's house. I believe that God will be with me and our Adventist church members in the NSD, just like He was with Gideon. This heavy responsibility is a God-given mission. I will fully trust in the Holy Spirit; He is the source of power. Please pray for me and my family."

Pastor Si Young Kim was born November 25, 1954, in Boryeong City, Korea. After graduating with theology from Sahmyook University, he started his pastoral ministry in the Middle-West Korean Conference. Pastor Kim then served as a conference youth director, hospital chaplain, 1,000 Missionary Movement director, and director of the SDA Language Institute.

Pastor Kim received a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Adventist International Institute of Advanced Studies, in the Philippines. He also served as the Korean Publishing House president. After joining the NSD in 2012, Pastor Kim served as Adventist Mission coordinator, PARL director, Pioneer Mission Movement coordinator, and North Korea Mission director. Pastor Kim and his wife, Myeong Sook are the proud parents of two grown children.

This story was originally published on the Northern Asia-Pacific Division website.

Image: nsdadventist.org / Si Young Kim, New NSD President shakes hands with Ted Wilson, GC President

