Atlantic Natural Foods to Donate up to $150,000 in Loma Linda Vegetarian Food to Help Hurricane Victims

On September 16, Atlantic Natural Foods (ANF) announced that it would be donating up to $150,000 in Loma Linda Vegetarian Food to help hurricane victims in both Florida and South Texas. It was announced earlier this month that $100,000 in food would be donated to victims of Hurricane Harvey in South Texas. In the wake of Hurricane Irma, ANF’s efforts and donation have now expanded to include Florida.

Atlantic Natural Food’s press release follows in full:

September 16, 2017

NASHVILLE, N.C.—Steve Morris, COO of Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC of Nashville, N.C. released the following statement today:

Today, Atlantic Natural Foods is expanding its commitment to provide relief to the people in South Texas to include Florida.

To the great people of South Texas dealing with the tragedy and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, we began doing what we could to provide assistance by donating Loma Linda vegetarian products in the amount of $100,000. This was a combined effort with Clark Distributing in Hendersonville, TN who is working closely with the Texas Conference leadership and Adventist Book Center store under the supervision of Manager Mickey Johnson.

As part of the effort, Clark Distributing picked up vegetarian food products destined to the impacted Texas region. Music City Logistics Express in Lebanon, TN donated the transportation.

Additionally, we sent the Loma Linda concession food truck which arrived in the area early this week and has been in numerous locations working to provide hot meals to those that are starting to repair the damage from Harvey. A report was received from Chris Coppedge of Atlantic Natural Foods late last night.

“Certain areas were hit much worse than others. While driving in on I-10 five days ago you could see cars still under water at rest areas and full storage units and properties completely emptied out with ruined possessions. Today in Southwest Houston at the World Harvest Outreach church, there was a two-hour wait to get into the Church for everyday possessions, hygiene, cleaning supplies, clothes, mold killer, water, etc. Truckloads of supplies continue to arrive from private citizens. We were able to provide hot meals of vegetarian chili dogs and tacos for the whole family with nice cold drinks surpassing 1,000 tacos and 1,000 chili dogs served for free. We should be able to surpass that total over the weekend with a target to provide 20,000 meals within next week.”

“I've never seen destruction met with such optimism before. We are blessed for this opportunity and ability to help everyone out!”

In addition to this support, the company arranged a rapid shipment to H-E-B grocery stores of its vegetarian taco filling to support the massive effort that was underway after the flood.

Today, Atlantic Natural Foods announced it will be sending their food products in collaboration with Sunbelt Distributing of Central Florida to use for feeding to the vegetarian community in South Florida and Puerto Rico. The company will arrange to send its food truck to South Florida within a week to support those who are working in the area and plan on staying for a while.

“We continue to be committed to those suffering from these disasters, it’s our culture and we are responding,” commented Steve Morris, Atlantic Natural Foods COO.

J. Douglas Hines, chairman and general partner added, “We lived through Katrina and understand the true impact of the suffering that these residents are experiencing. We are aware that only through the spirit of the American people can true response be accomplished. You can’t count on the government to help in first response, but people can and do. I am proud of the resolve of those in our small company and the dedication to putting people first during these times.”

For more information, contact Melissa Timney on behalf of Atlantic Natural Foods at mtimney@fwv-us.com, 919.277.1165, or Don Erickson, President of Clark Distributing at don@clarkdistributing.com, 615.826.7631.

###

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Photos courtesy of Atlantic Natural Foods.

