The 9/11 Table of Silence Project

"The Table of Silence Project represents the common threads of humanity which unite all mankind into a single force with common goals and aspirations regardless of race, culture, or religion. Through this event, we wish to achieve the dual purpose of celebrating and honoring peace, through listening, a united moment of silence - a call for Peace in our world…”- Jacqulyn Buglisi, choreographer

On September 11, 2017, the seventh annual 9/11 Table of Silence Project Memorial Tribute took place on the Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center in New York City. Over 100 dancers participated in the performance this year.

Since the inaugural tribute on September 11, 2011 (the 10th anniversary of 9/11), over 1,000 dancers, musicians, and volunteers have participated, and more than 60,000 households in 121 countries have viewed the annual livestream video of the performance.

The Table of Silence Project's website describes this initiative as, "a multi-cultural prayer for peace, realized through a transcendent ceremony for 100 dancers swathed in white, that carries out the vision of choreographer Jacqulyn Buglisi and artist Rossella Vasta. The site-specific work is titled after Vasta’s installation of 100 terracotta plates arranged around a symbolic banquet table uniting humanity. Buglisi transforms the concept into a moving meditation, a poetic call for tolerance and peace in our world."

In 2014, the Table of Silence Project was proclaimed a ceremony that uses “the power of movement to pay respect and show renewed commitment to building a brighter future” by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and “unites the New York City arts community to spread a message of peace and hope” by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Watch the 2017 Table of Silence Tribute here (performance begins at 23:40):

More information on this project can be found at TableOfSilence.org.

Alisa Williams is managing editor for SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image Credit: Video still

If you respond to this article, please:

Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.