Long-time Adventist Administrator Richard Lesher Passes Away

Well known Seventh-day Adventist pastor, educator and administrator W. Richard Lesher passed away in his home in Loma Linda, California on August 18, 2017.

Throughout his long ministry career, Lesher served as pastor, educational administrator, teacher of theology, editor of the Sabbath School lesson quarterly, director of the Biblical Research Institute, vice president of the General Conference, and most recently president of Andrews University.

Lesher retired in 1994 and passed away at the age of 92. According to family members, “his was a full and satisfying life.”

"It is with real sadness that I mark the death of a fine biblical scholar, pastor, administrator of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and good friend, Dr. Richard Lesher,” reflected Ted N.C. Wilson, president of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. “Dr. Lesher had a strong commitment to the Bible, to the Spirit of Prophecy, and the precious Advent message.”

Andrea Luxton, president of Andrews University was also saddened by the news. “Dr. Lesher was a consummate Christian gentleman, highly respected for his authentic faith, professionalism and calm, committed leadership of Andrews University,” said Luxton. In a statement provided by Andrews University, Luxton invited the Andrews community to join campus leaders in sending up “prayers of comfort for the Lesher family and those close to them in this time of sadness.”

Lesher is survived by his wife of 72 years, Veda Lesher, daughter Eileen, daughter Martha (Keough), three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Memorial services are planned for both Loma Linda, California and Berrien Springs, Michigan.

This story was written by Adventist News Network (ANN) and Adventist Review staff, and was originally published on ANN. It is reprinted here with permission.

Image Credit: Andrews University

