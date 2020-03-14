Road to the GC (Part 4): Jason Hines on Unity — Adventist Voices

In the context of this summer's General Conference Session, Jason Hines discusses his latest column on the Spectrum website. In addition to pondering the possibility and meanings of unity, we talk about the recent Adventist Forum conference and its focus on identity.

