Road to the GC (Part 4): Jason Hines on Unity — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
March 5, 2020

In the context of this summer's General Conference Session, Jason Hines discusses his latest column on the Spectrum website. In addition to pondering the possibility and meanings of unity, we talk about the recent Adventist Forum conference and its focus on identity.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

 

