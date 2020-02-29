More Than $1 Million Raised for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital at 27th Annual Foundation Gala

More than 1,000 community philanthropists and hospital supporters raised $1,452,685 for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital during the 27th annual Foundation Gala presented by Walter’s Automotive Group on February 20.

The theme, “Creating a Masterpiece,” points to the hospital’s strides toward healthcare excellence through Vision 2020 Campaign—bringing hope and healing to the children in the community and beyond.

Scott Perryman, senior vice president and administrator of Children’s Hospital, addressed guests saying their collective investments were flourishing, teaching and healing efforts for children throughout the region.

“As we move many of our services into the new tower next spring, we will be able to expand our care,” said Perryman. “This has been made possible by the thousands of friendships and partnerships in this room tonight. Thank you for what your big hearts have given to improve the little hearts of our children.”

Funds raised will benefit Vision 2020—The Campaign for a Whole Tomorrow, which supports the continued construction of the new Children’s Hospital tower, leading up to its expected opening in mid-2021. The new tower opening will provide enhanced access for mothers and babies through the San Manuel Maternity Pavilion, cutting-edge pediatric cardiac and neurological surgery, a dedicated Children’s Hospital Emergency Department and private rooms for peaceful healing.

Four awards were presented to individuals or groups who have made significant dedications to the lives of children.

Pam and Bud Feldkamp received the Shirley N. Pettis Award

Debbie Brown received the Nancy B. Varner Lifetime Achievement Award

Anees Razzouk, MD, was recognized with the Dr. Leonard L. Bailey Outstanding Clinician Award

Martha Green-Garrett received the Hometown Hero Award

About Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital: The Children’s Hospital is the only dedicated pediatric hospital in the vast geographic region of San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo and Mono counties. With 348 beds dedicated just for kids, one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the country and more than 100,000 children who come each year, LLUCH is a major pediatric teaching facility, known worldwide as the pioneer of neonatal heart transplantation. LLUCH is part of Loma Linda University Health – the umbrella organization encompassing Loma Linda University’s eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center’s six hospitals and more than 1,00 faculty physicians located across the Inland Empire in Southern California. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission “to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

This article originally appeared on the LLUH website.

Photo courtesy of Loma Linda University Health website.

