Charles Scriven on Scripture — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
February 27, 2020

Legendary scholar, administrator, and former board chair of Adventist Forum, Charles Scriven gets passionate about the Bible. We discuss why Jesus is key to understanding the whole Bible, the ways that a historical hermeneutic helps, and how he really appreciates Paul.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: John-Mark Smith from Pexels / SpectrumMagazine.org

 

