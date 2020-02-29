Charles Scriven on Scripture — Adventist Voices

Legendary scholar, administrator, and former board chair of Adventist Forum, Charles Scriven gets passionate about the Bible. We discuss why Jesus is key to understanding the whole Bible, the ways that a historical hermeneutic helps, and how he really appreciates Paul.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: John-Mark Smith from Pexels / SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.