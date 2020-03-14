Andrews University’s Dr. Daniel Gonzalez-Socoloske Receives Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award

The following press release was provided by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office for distribution.

The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Dr. Daniel Gonzalez-Socoloske of Andrews University, Berrien Springs, MI has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Brazil in the field of Biology. Gonzalez will conduct research at the Mamiraua Institute in Amazonas Department as part of a project titled: “Can sonar technology aid in the detection and monitoring of the Vulnerable Amazonian manatee?”

Associate Professor Gonzalez is one of over 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2019–2020 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide.

Since its establishment in 1946 under legislation introduced by the late U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright of Arkansas, the Fulbright Program has given more than 390,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all disciplines, while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 59 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 84 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by telephone 202-632-6452 or e-mail [email protected].

This press release originally appeared on the Andrews University website.

Main image (L–R): Mindy McLarty, graduate student alumni; Amanda Moore, graduate student; Adam Weir, senior; Daniel Gonzalez-Socoloske, associate professor of biology and recipient of a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award; Nina Woodard, senior; and Juliane Johnson, senior. Photo courtesy of Daniel Gonzalez-Socoloske / Andrews University.

In-line image of Daniel Gonzalez-Socoloske by Darren Heslop, courtesy of Andrews University.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.