About
Advertise
Contact
Subscriber Login
Forum
Chapters
Membership
Journal
Current Issue
Archive
Free Issue
Spectrum
Author Index
Recent Posts
Support
Store
Merchandise
Subscribe
News
Voices
Sabbath School
Spirituality
GC 2015
Education
Columns
Interviews
Health care
Summer 2017 SDAF Meeting with Dr. Carlos Parra
Print
Date:
Sat, 07/08/2017
Speaker(s):
Dr. Carlos Parra
Link:
http://sandiegoadventistforum.org/node/521
Current Issue
Not yet a subscriber?
Subscribe today!
Recent
Posts
William G. Johnsson Explains Why He Wrote Where Are We Headed? Adventism after San Antonio
David Larson
Reading the Bible: Feast or Snack?
Carmen Lau
Jerry Gladson on the Battle Between Text and Tradition
Aage Rendalen
La Sierra University Church Celebrates Ordination of Beverly Maravilla
Jared Wright
Ted Wilson’s Faith/Science Dead-end
Rich Hannon
Adventist University of Health Sciences' Provost to Succeed Founding President
Alisa Williams
Adventist Faith at the Center of Trump's Immigration Battle
André Reis
The Need for a Top-down Approach to STEM Education in Adventist Schools
Mel Wade
Adventists Respond to Grenfell Fire Tragedy
Richard Daly
,
Trans-European Division
A Review of Word by Word: A Daily Spiritual Practice
Alisa Williams
more
Support Spectrum
Thank you for making your generous gift. Your donation will help independent Adventist journalism expand across the globe.
DONATE NOW!
Newsletter
Email:
Ads
Organizations
Upcoming Events
Sat, 07/08/2017
|
San Diego Adventist Forum
Summer 2017 SDAF Meeting with Dr. Carlos Parra
Dr. Carlos Parra
Connect with Spectrum
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
RSS
Copyright © 2017 Adventist Forum. All Rights Reserved.