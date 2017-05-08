Lecture: Dr Lisa Clark Diller

“The Big Tent Church: Being the Body of Christ in a Pluralist Culture.”
With the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s list of fundamental beliefs comes expectations for behavioural standards. But what if you disagree with a belief or its wording or interpret it differently? How do we treat those in our local church community we consider on the “edges” of belief and practice? What happens if we find ourselves outside the dominant culture of our congregation? Do we have a “two-tiered” membership with some full-fledged members and others playing only marginal roles? Romans 14 offers fascinating principles for maintaining a clear identity while including a range of cultural and spiritual practices.
Historian Dr Lisa Clark Diller is a lecturer in the Discipline of Humanities and Creative Arts at Avondale College of Higher Education. She is on faculty exchange from Southern Adventist University (Collegedale, Tennessee, USA). Her research interests: religious minorities and the development of modern liberal democracy. In addition to 17th century religion and politics, she enjoys serving in her urban neighbourhood and ministering in a local church community she and husband Tommy formed in 2008.
