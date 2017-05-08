Lecture: Dr Lisa Clark Diller

“The Big Tent Church: Being the Body of Christ in a Pluralist Culture.”

With the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s list of fundamental beliefs comes expectations for behavioural standards. But what if you disagree with a belief or its wording or interpret it differently? How do we treat those in our local church community we consider on the “edges” of belief and practice? What happens if we find ourselves outside the dominant culture of our congregation? Do we have a “two-tiered” membership with some full-fledged members and others playing only marginal roles? Romans 14 offers fascinating principles for maintaining a clear identity while including a range of cultural and spiritual practices.