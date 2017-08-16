The Vision: New Docu-Drama Series on Beginnings of Church in Europe

European Adventists Pilot a Video Series on the Beginning of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Europe.

Understanding our roots inspires our future! That is the impetus behind “The Vision,” a docu-drama piloted at the Global Adventist internet Network (GAiN) meetings, August 9, 2017 in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The very first Adventist Missionaries outside of North America headed to Europe. It became Adventism’s first mission field. “The Vision” aims to highlight their story – the beginnings of Adventism in Europe in the second part of the 19th Century and what history may mean for us today. It is based on historical documents and uses a mixture of narration, expert interviews, and a reconstruction of dramatic moments.

The Inter-European (EUD) and Trans-European (TED) Regions of the Seventh-day Adventist Church worked together to share the first pilot episode in what is planned as a series of 10 programs, retelling the fascinating story, sharing the hardships, the joys and the vision of a church committed to reach the world. “The Vision” will not only bring an understanding of pioneer mission in Europe, but will emphasize what then became a European passion for mission that has influenced the world far beyond European borders.

“The Vision” is the brain child of Corrado Cozzi, EUD Communication director. He was inspired by watching the movie “Tell the World” that movingly recounts the origins of the Seventh-day Adventist movement. Introducing “The Vision” during GAiN he stated, “during the closing moments of ‘Tell the World’ we saw the Adventist pioneers sending John Andrews to Europe. I realized that story needed to continue. We need to follow up by creating a video document of the beginning of the Adventist church in Europe.”

Adrian Dure is a filmmaker based at Stimme der Hoffnung, the EUD Media Centre.“Being someone who comes from South America, but serving now in Europe,” he said,“it is impressive when we discover that we have a rich and wonderful history in Europe. Our intention is to motivate viewers to discover the precious history of the Adventist Church and its missionary profile.”

The pilot episode focuses on church co-founder Ellen White’s arrival in Europe and how that motivated the development of the many ministries and institutions that supported the mission of the church.

“I think that, to a great degree, our church members do not know our roots,” said Cozzi. “The idea of producing a documentary movie about the beginning of the church in Europe could have a positive effect on them.”

Hosting the docu-movie, Victor Hulbert, TED communication and media director, affirmed that a series like this can really impact lives. “In 2014 I made a film on Adventist Consciences Objectors in World War I. Their story really impacted lives both within and outside the church. I believe that following up with more of our history will not only give us a better understanding of our Adventist identity in Europe, but will inspire members to be even more involved in service for mission at home and around the world.“

Positive feedback and creative suggestions received from the GAiN audience will help to frame the full documentary series as it is filmed over the next two years.

Find out more about “The Vision” by visiting www.the-vision-series.org

This article was written by Corrado Cozzi and Victor Hulbert and originally published by EUD News.

Image Credit: EUD News.

If you respond to this article, please:

Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.