Travel Agency Fraud Warning Issued by General Conference Office of General Counsel

On July 13, the GC Office of General Counsel issued a travel agency fraud warning to conferences, churches, universities, and schools after receiving multiple reports from entities that engaged Insouciance Abroad Travel Agency. This is the GC's second fraud warning regarding the company.

The travel agency is owned and managed by Seventh-day Adventist Peter Lombard. In an email to Spectrum, NAD Director of Communication Dan Weber states that “Lombard, through his agency, has taken financial advantage of many Adventist institutions to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

The General Counsel’s warning letter states that several Adventist institutions including “a Conference, a Church, a College and several High Schools” have all reported fraud by Insouciance Abroad.

The letter goes on to state that after paying substantial funds to the travel agency,

[the institutions] all discovered, either right before or during the trip that their airline tickets, hotel accommodations, and/or the excursion arrangements were not paid for by Insouciance Abroad as expected. As a result the parties were left scrambling to make last minute arrangements or had to cancel their trips outright. It has been reported that Peter Lombard and Insouciance Abroad are still marketing their services to Adventist institutions.

The letter strongly urges Adventist institutions to only utilize travel agents that are licensed and bonded. The General Conference is also asking anyone who has an upcoming trip booked through Insouciance Abroad, or has had a similar experience with them in the past, to contact Josue Pierre, associate General Counsel, via email at pierrej@gc.adventist.org.

The letter in its entirety is included below.

Alisa Williams is managing editor at SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image Credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

If you respond to this article, please:

Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.