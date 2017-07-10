Registration Now Open for the 2017 Adventist Forum Conference

Registration is now open for the 2017 Adventist Forum annual conference, titled Celebrating the Word: A Biblical Feast. It will take place September 1-3 at the Marriott Portland Downtown Waterfront Hotel in Portland, Oregon.

Event speakers include Zane Yi, Kendra Haloviak Valentine, Alden Thompson, John McVay, John McDowell, Timothy Golden, and John Brunt.

Among the topics to be addressed:

The Bible and Jesus

The Bible and Culture

The Bible and Inspiration

The Bible and Art

Reading the Bible in Community

The Bible and the Local Church

Special features include:

A Biblical Feast of Bible foods for Sabbath lunch

A Bible art display

An optional boat cruise on Saturday night

Special music by Oregon musicians

For more information about the conference, see Carmen Lau's recent article, "Reading the Bible: Feast or Snack?"

The festivities will begin Friday evening and continue until noon on Sunday.

REGISTER HERE for the 2017 Adventist Forum Conference.

To encourage your prompt response, we have a special early bird registration rate. Until July 17, 2017, the registration fee is reduced to $150. Please see the online registration form for additional registration information and options. You may register online or by calling the Adventist Forum office at 916-774-1080.

The event will take place at the Marriott Portland Downtown Waterfront Hotel in Portland, Oregon. The address is 1401 SW Naito Parkway Portland, OR 97201. Discounted accommodations are available for $149/night when you use this link to book your stay. Use the reservation code M-7VTAMS5 when prompted. You may also book via phone by calling the hotel directly at 503-226-7600. Book your stay on or before August 11 in order to receive the discounted rate.

We look forward to seeing you there!

