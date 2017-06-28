Adventist University of Health Sciences' Provost to Succeed Founding President

In a press release on June 27, Adventist University of Health Sciences announced that current provost Dr. Edwin Hernández will replace Dr. David Greenlaw as president when Greenlaw retires on July 31. The press release is included in full below:

Adventist University of Health Sciences (ADU) Board of Trustees' has announced that Dr. Edwin Hernández, ADU's current provost and an educator with over 30 years of experience, will succeed Dr. David Greenlaw, ADU's founding president, upon his retirement on July 31st, 2017.

"Preparing healthcare professionals who are clinically outstanding, leadership-oriented, and mission-focused to serve the growing needs of Adventist Health System and Florida Hospital is our highest priority," Dr. Hernández said. He envisions the University growing its student body, taught by faculty who are exceptional educators, engaged scholars, and leaders in their field.

A leading scholar and strong advocate for Christian education, Dr. Hernández is also an ordained minister in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. After earning his undergraduate Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Loma Linda University, Dr. Hernández earned his Master of Divinity (M.Div.) at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary at Andrews University. He also holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Notre Dame.

In the two years since ADU welcomed him as Provost, Dr. Hernández has solidified his reputation on campus as a caring, dedicated educator, and a servant leader who has the credentials, passion for mission, and heart to successfully lead ADU. His focus for ADU's future is centered on mission and leveraging the opportunities available to the University through its connection with Florida Hospital and Adventist Health System.

Dr. Hernández has made notable contributions to the education field, including authoring multiple books and articles, serving as vice president of academic affairs at Antillean Adventist University, program officer at The Pew Charitable Trusts, founding director of the Center for the Study of Latino Religion at the University of Notre Dame, and leading a multi-million-dollar urban education philanthropic initiative on behalf of the Doug & Maria DeVos Foundation.

About Adventist University of Health Sciences (ADU)

Adventist University of Health Sciences (ADU) is a Seventh-day Adventist institution specializing in healthcare education in a faith-affirming environment. Service-oriented and guided by the values of nurture, excellence, spirituality, and stewardship, the University seeks to develop leaders who will practice healthcare as a ministry. ADU fulfills this mission by developing skilled professionals who live the healing values of Christ.

ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs including: Biomedical Sciences, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Health Sciences, Radiography, Nuclear Medicine Technology, Nursing (BSN), Nurse Anesthesia, Occupational Therapy, Healthcare Administration, Physician Assistant, and Physical Therapy. The University is associated with Florida Hospital and the Adventist Health System.

ADU embraces the benefit of whole person care as demonstrated in the life and ministry of Christ. The University is dedicated to developing skilled professionals who live the healing values of Christ. Graduates who live these values effectively extend the healing ministry of Christ.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image Credit: ADU.edu.

If you respond to this article, please:

Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.