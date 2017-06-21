Adventist Students in Barbados Win Quiz Contest and More News Shorts

Seventh-day Adventist Elementary Students in Barbados Win Esso Brand Quiz Contest. Students of the Bridgetown Seventh-day Adventist Primary School won the A and R Enterprises, Ltd. Quiz 2017. Bay Primary School, St. Paul’s Primary School, St. Ambrose Primary School, and Bridgetown Seventh-day Adventist Primary School competed. Participants were quizzed in the areas of general knowledge, spelling, Bajan sayings, and sports icons and venues. Each participant left a winner with prizes from the sponsors that included challenge trophies, Kindle Fires, gift baskets and accounts of varying amounts at the City of Bridgetown Co-operating Credit Union. Retailer Andrew Firebrace hosted the A & R Enterprises, Ltd. Quiz 2017, sponsored by the Esso brand. From Nation News, “SDA Primary School students top quiz competition.”

New Guinea Adventists Patch Potholed Public Highway.Seventh-day Adventist church members from more than 60 churches, including Kabufia, Mapemo, Korekoreto, Rimbeka, Watabung, Asaro, and Noanawa, in Paupau, New Guinea, all joined hands to patch up deteriorating sections of the Highlands Highway. Daulo district Adventist coordinator Pastor Elvis Bikukure said the pothole patching was part of a church program. “We saw that section of the Highlands Highway inside Daulo district was filled with potholes, so we decided to take it upon ourselves to patch it, and that is what we did,” he said. “We understand that the government is busy running the national election, and this is a small way where we can help patch up the badly deteriorated sections on the road.” He said churches also have programs where they have helped in building public toilet facilities in public places in Daulo district. From Post-Courier, “Church Members Help Patch Highway.”

Vandals Trash Kansas City Adventist Church. Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kansas City, Kansas, was trashed by vandals, causing a minimum of $75,000 in damage. Pews were upturned, wheelchairs were tossed about, hymnals were strewn, and a keyboard was destroyed; three toilets were broken and water flooded the floor. “It was much worse than I had imagined,” said Pastor Bryan Mann. The church has an alarm system, but apparently the vandals did not trigger it by opening the door. From The Kansas City Star, “Vandals strike Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kansas City, Kan.”

Avondale Alumna Hosts "Lead Like the Queen" Women’s Leadership Conference. "Lead Like the Queen," Avondale alumna’s first-of-its-kind women’s leadership conference, challenged women to not only identify but claim their roles as leaders in church and in community. The first Sycamore Lane Women’s Leadership Conference created a “safe” space to explore the strengths and weaknesses of women in leadership, to share advice on how to work with male colleagues, and to learn strategies for building resilience, finding balance, navigating the dangers of leadership, and reaching goals. Speakers and guests focused on what organizer Kylie Cullinan calls the “forward space” — solutions, vision, “our calling.” But they did not ignore the problems — a Lament Bar created a space for participants to share the challenging experiences of being a woman in leadership. "Lead Like the Queen" brought together participants — academics, administrators, artists, educators, health professionals, homemakers, ministers, students and retirees — from across the South Pacific. Facebook Live recordings by Associate Degree in Theological Studies student Tarenne Greenwood broadened the conference’s reach while cloud-based video conferencing reduced its costs — three of the California, USA-based presenters spoke and answered questions live via Zoom: Dr. Sandra Roberts, President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in southeastern California — the first woman elected to the role in any of the church’s conferences; Dr. Kendra Haloviak Valentine from the HMS Richards Divinity School at La Sierra University; and Pastor Chris Oberg from La Sierra University Church — the first woman to serve as senior pastor of an Adventist university church. From Avondale News, “Lead Like the Queen.”

Belize Seventh-day Adventist School Robbed. Eden Seventh-day Adventist School in Belize was burglarized. Principal Tharine Gabourel said that the thieves stole four laptops and other items. “I noticed that they stole 4 of the speakers that the teachers use to enhance their lessons. They stole the school’s main laptop plus 3 other laptops and they also [took] 128 flash drives that we keep the school’s information on and some other things like a fan from my office, Samsung charger, and other things like that,” stated Gabourel. Another area primary school was also burglarized the week prior and the thieves made off with 10 Dell laptops, among other items. Police are still investigating. From Plus TV, “Eden Seventh Day Adventist School was burglarized.”

College Place Community Members Walk to Raise Funds for Rogers Adventist School Third-grader. A community-wide “Walk a Mile for Miles,” an event for Rogers Adventist School third-grader Miles Kearbey, will include friends, community members, and students from Rogers, Walla Walla Valley Academy, and Walla Walla University on the WWU track. Some students will walk for pledges; others will walk to show support. Miles, son of Rogers PE teacher Mike Kearbey and Berney Elementary second-grade teacher Kim Kearbey, was diagnosed with leukemia on May 23, according to Principal Holley Bryant. He was airlifted on May 22 from Providence St. Mary Medical Center to Seattle where he will spend six months in treatment. From Union-Bulletin.com, “Walk to support third-grader diagnosed with leukemia.”

Queen Sofia of Spain Publicly Acknowledges ADRA.The reigning monarchs Felipe and Letizia of Spain, accompanied by King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, recently attended a celebration, in Madrid, in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Queen Sofia Foundation. The Foundation was established on May 17, 1977, with a committed goal of helping disadvantaged people within and outside of the country. During the celebratory events on Monday, May 22, Lady Sofia publicly acknowledged the partner organizations of her namesake Foundation and their work. Among these, the Adventist humanitarian agency, ADRA Spain, also received acknowledgement, represented by the general director, Olga Calonge. From EUD News, “Spain: Queen Sofia Publicly Acknowledges ADRA.”

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Bridgetown Seventh-day Adventist Primary School is in the Bahamas. It is in Barbados.

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Redlands, California.

Image Credit: Nation News

