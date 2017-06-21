Adventist Health Systems Join Together to Create Bioethics Consortium

On June 16, Loma Linda University Health announced that as part of its continued commitment to ethical healthcare and education it has joined together with four other Adventist-affiliated health systems to create the Adventist Bioethics Consortium. It is coordinated by Gerald Winslow, PhD, director of Loma Linda University Center for Christian Bioethics, which was established in 1984.

The other members of the newly created Consortium are Adventist Health System, Kettering Health Network, Adventist Health and Adventist HealthCare. This group includes 80 hospitals and 130,000 employees across the United States. It is the second-largest, faith-based health system in the country.

“We have rich opportunities for collaboration on bioethical challenges facing this country through the lens of Adventist moral and ethical commitments,” Winslow stated.

From the news release:

The Adventist Bioethics Consortium was inaugurated during the second annual Adventist Bioethics Conference in April, held at Kettering Health Network in Ohio and attended by about 100 representatives of the different systems. Better patient care will result from this collaboration, said Paul Crampton, Adventist Health assistant vice president for mission and spiritual care. “Advancements in medical technology open up new possibilities for positive health outcomes and more compassionate, personalized care,” he said. “At the same time, there are ethical implications that demand our attention. The more we are able to collectively examine these implications in the light of our mission and values, the more likely we are to provide the highest quality of care.” Crampton, Winslow, and other health system leaders hope the consortium will strengthen discourse with the Adventist Church. “What do faithful answers look like?” Winslow said. “We need to help each other, by the power of the Holy Spirit, to address issues of medical ethics in our society and avoid mission drift away from our Adventist heritage.” “The outcomes produced through this process will help inform the church as it produces position statements on these important topics,” Crampton said.

The full news release can be read on LLLUH’s website here.

