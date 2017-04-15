Divine Aikido—Sermon by Greg Boyd

On Sabbath, September 17, 2016, Gregory Boyd delivered his sermon entitled “Divine Aikido” at the 2016 Adventist Forum Conference in Silver Spring, Maryland. In his presentation, Boyd confronted the theory of violent atonement and God’s wrath.

The audio file and PowerPoint from his sermon are below.

Boyd_SabbathMorning_DivineAikido.mp3

If you respond to this article, please:

Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.