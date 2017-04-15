Adventist Forum Conference Banner
HomeSpirituality › Divine Aikido—Sermon by Greg Boyd

Divine Aikido—Sermon by Greg Boyd

15 April 2017 | Greg Boyd
PrintPrint

On Sabbath, September 17, 2016, Gregory Boyd delivered his sermon entitled “Divine Aikido” at the 2016 Adventist Forum Conference in Silver Spring, Maryland. In his presentation, Boyd confronted the theory of violent atonement and God’s wrath.

The audio file and PowerPoint from his sermon are below.

 

 

Boyd_SabbathMorning_DivineAikido.mp3

 

If you respond to this article, please:

Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.

Audio: 
audio/mpeg iconBoyd_SabbathMorning_DivineAikido.mp3
Adventist Forum Conference Sidebar Image

Current Issue

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Support Spectrum

Thank you for making your generous gift. Your donation will help independent Adventist journalism expand across the globe.

DONATE NOW!

Newsletter

Ads

Organizations

Connect with Spectrum

Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
RSS