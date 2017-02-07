Higher Ed Headlines: Burman University Names New President (and More!)

Burman University Names New President. The Burman University Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Dr. Loren Agrey president and successor to outgoing president Dr. Mark Haynal, who will be stepping down due to the expiration of his work permit. Dr. Agrey currently serves as the Dean for Undergraduate Academic Affairs at Kettering College in Ohio. He previously served as the president of Asia Pacific International University in Thailand. Burman University is the Seventh-day Adventist institution formerly called Canadian University College in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. For more, see: “Burman University Board of Trustees Votes In New President, Dr. Loren Agrey.”

La Sierra University President Discusses Trump’s Immigration Ban. Dr. Randal Wisbey, president of La Sierra University, wrote a memo to the La Sierra University community, responding to the travel ban instituted as an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump. “We want to assure each person in the La Sierra family that we stand with them, whatever their country of origin or immigration status,” Wisbey wrote, highlighting the ethnic diversity that characterizes La Sierra University. For more, see: “A Message from President Randal Wisbey Regarding Recent Government Actions.”

Loma Linda University President Addresses LGBT Identities. Loma Linda University President Dr. Dick Hart, in his “Notes from the President” newsletter, took on the topic of LGBT identities. The in-depth letter addressed a broad spectrum of sexual and gender identities, calling for inclusivity, acceptance, and support. “As an academic health sciences center, Loma Linda University Health serves individuals representing all aspects of the LGBT spectrum, for we are called to meet the world where it is,” Hart wrote. “It is critical that we understand, treat, and support everyone whom we encounter, regardless of their hereditary, cultivated, assigned, or self-assumed sexual identity.” See “Notes from the President -- LGBT.”

Oakwood University Alum Appointed District Court Judge. Georgia State Governor Nathan Deal has appointed Oakwood University alumnae Honorable Cynthia C. Adams as Superior Court Judge of the Douglas Judicial Circuit. Adams earned a bachelor’s degree from Oakwood College and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. From CBS affiliate WGBL-TV in Atlanta, “Deal announces judicial appointment.”

Pacific Union College Conducts World-class Particle Physics Experiments. Undergraduate physics students at Pacific Union College conduct experiments that few of their peers nationwide ever will. Professor Vola Andrianarijaona won a $170,000 National Science Foundation grant that helped PUC fund a vacuum-sealed ion beam chamber. With that technology, students of Dr. Vola conduct studies of subatomic particles with potentially wide-ranging implications. From the St. Helena Star, see “PUC physics experiment sees the universe in a beam of ions.”

Jared Wright is Managing Editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

