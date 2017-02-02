News Headlines: Zimbabwe Robbers Apprehended, Adventist Church Property Recovered (and More!)

Zimbabwe Robbers Apprehended, Adventist Church Property Recovered. Four armed robbers, who allegedly killed a security guard at the Seventh-day Adventist church and primary school in Bulawayo’s Pelandaba suburb, appeared in court. The four stole three laptops, five t-shirts, and nearly $300. Police have managed to recover all the laptops, $40, two t-shirts, and a pistol from the accused persons. From Chronicle, “SDA Church Murder Suspects Remanded in Custody.”

Adventist Health System in Colorado Joins Medical Groups Opting Out of End-of-Life Law. Centura Health, which lists Adventist Health System and Catholic Health Initiatives as sponsors, said it would be opting out of participating in the Colorado law which allows terminally ill patients to obtain a prescription for a lethal dose of medication. Centura Health cited the “sanctity of life” and its existing end-of-life care options, such as palliative care and mental health services for its decision. “We believe we can provide compassionate care and comfort to our patients so they can live with dignity until the time of natural death, and we have therefore opted out of participation,” the organization says on its website. Catholic-based SCL Health also issued a statement saying it would not be participating in the new law. Faith-based providers are not the only ones choosing to opt out of the law. From the Denver Channel, “Several Colorado Health Providers Opting out of End of Life Options Law.”

Jamaican Adventists Join Government in Combating Domestic Violence. The Seventh-day Adventist Church and the New Testament Church of God have partnered with the Jamaica Constabulary Force to visit those who have been known to be perpetrators or victims of domestic violence and try to offer some form of counseling and mediation in order to address domestic violence. Police and pastors will join forces, conducting house-to-house visits, preaching the gospel of love, and asking persons to "de-escalate the tension,” according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Bishop Gary Welsh. The home visits will be undertaken during Valentine's Day week. During the following week, the partners will reach out to at-risk youth and other persons in communities who have limited access to certain services. From Jamaica Information Service, “Policy Partnering with Church to Address Domestic Violence.”

Washington State Homeless Receive Free Dental Care through Adventist Outreach Program. The Mercy Missions mobile dental van, a program of Serving Others Worldwide and a nonprofit global outreach program of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, will serve the homeless in Port Townsend, Washington. Adventist Alise Moss Vetica, a health care activist, arranged for the van which will accommodate the needs of 40 people. “People without homes have the least access to health and dental care of anyone,” said Moss Vetica. “And we know that dental health contributes to overall health.” Six Jefferson County dental professionals have volunteered their services. Other groups assisting in bringing the van to Port Townsend are the City of Port Townsend, Jefferson County Public Health, Washington Dental Service Foundation, Cedarbrook Adventist Christian School, Community Outreach Association Shelter Team, and Community Health Access. From PT Leader, “Dental Van for Homeless Arrives.”

Image Courtesy: Chronicle.co.zw.

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Redlands, California.

