Andrews University Responds to Trump’s Immigration Orders

The following message was sent to the Andrews University campus via email and posted to the University’s homepage on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017:

Dear campus community,

You are probably aware of the executive order signed over the weekend by the U.S. President that impacts international travel to the U.S. that will impact international students. As a very diverse campus, our international students add a richness to our campus that we highly value, and we want to reaffirm their importance to all of us in this community.

What is the immediate impact for those of you who are international students? For all international students it means that time for processing visas in your home countries may take longer and you will need to make plans which take that fact into account.

Citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are most directly affected, as they are not allowed to enter the U.S. for at least 90 days, beginning Friday, Jan. 27. Citizens of these countries currently in the U.S. may stay as long as their visas remain valid.

To anyone from the affected countries considering traveling outside of the U.S., we urge you to remain here. If you leave you may not be able to return until the ban is lifted, and possibly beyond. This includes green card holders from these countries.

The Office of International Student Services will continue to be available to answer additional questions, and we will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available.

Throughout all of this, please rest assured that our international students and their families are very important to us. The diverse mix you bring to our campus is essential to the richness and strength of our Andrews University community, and we look forward to continuing to welcome students from around the world to our Berrien Springs campus.

Sincerely,

Andrea Luxton

President

