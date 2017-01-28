Complete. Millennial Women Respond to Societal Expectations

This short film, written and directed by two Millennial feminist Adventist women, addresses questions of worth and personhood against societal pressure (perhaps especially felt in religious settings) to be in a relationship.

It features Danielle Baez, Upasana Beharee, Stacey Burcham, Vanessa Marie Dewing, Melissa Effa, Rachel Logan, Alexis Quinn, Hadiyyah Noelle Smith, and Renée Wylder. At a time when women's place in society seems called into question by prevailing political forces, these young voices ring out clearly.

Watch: "Complete"





