News Headlines: Adventist School Guard Killed by Robbers in Zimbabwe (and more headlines)

Zimbabwe: Adventist School Security Guard Killed by Robbers. Buton Skalongo, a night guard, died after being attacked by four gang members during a robbery at the Pelandaba Seventh-day Adventist Primary School in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. His colleague Vusa Tshuma survived the attack. The men broke into the adjacent school and church near midnight, brutalized the two guards, tied them with ropes, and left them in a passage. The armed robbers escaped unnoticed after stealing $200 and two laptops from the school guard room and the church safe. The church’s West Zimbabwe Conference spokesperson Pastor Tadius Nkanyezi said the church was in mourning. “We hope investigations will help us identify the four men. We are working on getting the fuller details.” From ZimNews.net, “Bulawayo SDA church robbery leaves one person dead

Multi-vehicle Crash Injures Florida Church Children, Adults. A bus, transporting 16 children and three adults from the Sunrise Seventh-day Adventist Church near Naples, Florida, was involved in a crash with two semi-trucks and a car. Most of those involved were transported to the several hospitals. Conditions for the injured have not been released. From NBC 2 News, 4-vehicle crash sends 25 to hospitals in Glades Co.

Adventist Couple Donate Bus to Cayman Academy. Adventist philanthropists Kenneth Hall, Jr. and his wife Waynette Hall, directors/owners of a janitorial service company, have donated a 26-seat school bus to Cayman Academy in George Town, Cayman Islands and have licensed and insured the vehicle for three years. “We are Seventh-day Adventists first and foremost,” Waynette Hall said, explaining their commitment to service. She said the couple had sought ways of expressing their duty to serve the community, and as an example of his commitment to service, Kenneth Hall will be one of the bus drivers. The custom-made 2017 Ford bus, equipped with seat belts and driver-controlled window security, will transport students to and from Cayman Academy. Principal O’Neil Duncan added, “This gift to the school is an answer to prayers.” From Cayman Compass, “Philanthropist donates bus to Cayman Academy.”

LLUSM's Lifestyle Medicine Subspecialty Spotlighted. Loma Linda University School of Medicine offers specialized training for its resident physicians in Lifestyle Medicine, a formal subspecialty in using food to treat disease. LLUSM's program is one of three featured in an National Public Radio article titled "Food as Medicine." The lifestyle medicine subspecialty is designed to train doctors in how to prevent and treat disease, in part, by changing patients' nutritional habits. The medical center and school also has a food pantry and kitchen for patients. "It's a different paradigm of how to treat disease," says Brenda Rea, M.D., who helps run the family and preventive medicine residency program at LLUSM. "What people eat can be medicine or poison," Rea says. "As a physician, nutrition is one of the most powerful things you can change to reverse the effects of chronic disease.” From NPR, “Food As Medicine: It's Not Just A Fringe Idea Anymore

100-year-old Pastor Celebrates Birthday by Giving Sermon. Pastor William H. Elder spent his 100th birthday speaking to the congregation at the Banning Seventh-day Adventist Church in California on “The Legacy of Love,” about how Jesus affects all people's lives. It’s humbling, very humbling to think that God would give me an extension of life,” Elder said. He met his wife of 74 years, Mary, at Keene College. After they married, he attended Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska and then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in religion from Pacific Union College in Napa Valley. The Elders, who will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in September, have been members of Banning Seventh-day Adventist Church for 14 years. Church organist George Evans suggested that Elder address the church on his birthday. From Record Gazette, “Pastor celebrates 100th birthday by sharing his ministry at Banning Seventh-day Adventist Church.”

